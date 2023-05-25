Germany cracks down on far-right coup plot suspects with more arrests

- Now Playing
Germany cracks down on far-right coup plot suspects with more arrests01:05
- UP NEXT
Anti-Putin Russian militia holds press conference near Ukraine border02:06
Watch: Climate activists pour black liquid into Rome’s Trevi Fountain01:21
Soccer fans condemn racist slurs against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr01:52
Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline03:57
Cellphone video captures landslide during northern Italy's deadly floods01:23
Two victims of Mount Vesuvius eruption found in Pompeii01:16
‘We are Europeans, so we are free’: Zelenskyy asks E.U. to stand firm against Russia01:36
Turkish presidential election is expected to head to a runoff01:32
Watch: French surgeon sings to relax patients before surgery03:11
Residents ordered to leave Swiss village over rockslide fears01:13
Jewelry collection linked to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany up for auction01:29
New mass shooting leaves at least 8 dead in Serbia00:45
‘We didn’t attack Putin’: Zelenskyy denies Kremlin drone strike00:54
Teenage boy fatally shoots fellow students at Serbian school01:39
Over 130 people arrested in wave of raids against Italian organized crime group01:14
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Wrexham soccer triumph01:08
'Dancing king' dolls are popular souvenirs for the coronation of Charles III01:14
Paris police fire tear gas as May Day pension protests turn violent01:04
Body of Jose Antonio Primo de Rivera, who founded the fascist Falange movement, exhumed in Spain01:00
- Now Playing
Germany cracks down on far-right coup plot suspects with more arrests01:05
- UP NEXT
Anti-Putin Russian militia holds press conference near Ukraine border02:06
Watch: Climate activists pour black liquid into Rome’s Trevi Fountain01:21
Soccer fans condemn racist slurs against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr01:52
Watch: Reporter braves Russian shelling to visit Bakhmut frontline03:57
Cellphone video captures landslide during northern Italy's deadly floods01:23
Play All