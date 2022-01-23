Germany’s naval chief resigns over Russia comments
02:29
Share this -
copied
The head of the German Navy has resigned after he said Vladimir Putin deserved respect, as the Russian President amasses his forces on the Ukrainian border. Kay-Achim Schoenbach also said the Crimean peninsula would never be returned to Ukraine.Jan. 23, 2022
Now Playing
Germany’s naval chief resigns over Russia comments
02:29
UP NEXT
Police, protesters clash in Brussels over Covid requirements
01:25
U.S.-backed forces in Syria battle new ISIS attack
01:00
Tonga volcano eruption blamed for oil spill in Peru, crews race to save animals
01:00
Zen Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh dead at 95
00:48
Married couple found brutally murdered near Texas-Mexico border