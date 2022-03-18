Giant fossilized skull of whale ancestor on display in Peru

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Giant fossilized skull of whale ancestor on display in Peru00:48
Giant fossilized skull of whale ancestor on display in Peru00:48
The fossilized remains of the head of a Basilosaurus, a cetacean that inhabited the seas of Peru millions of years ago, went on display for the first time Thursday.March 18, 2022
