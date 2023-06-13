IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Giant inflatable duck deflates in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor

00:56

One of two giant rubber ducks anchored in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor as an installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman deflated in the city's scorching heat. Organizers said they released air from one of the inflatable ducks as a precautionary measure due to the rubber being stretched by the hot weather.June 13, 2023

