IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Giant sandstorm sweeps across northwestern China

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Russia's Lavrov accuses the West of impeding Ukrainian talks, grain deal

    01:54

  • Major wildfire breaks out near Ancient Olympia, Greece

    00:38

  • Bahamas prime minister says migrant vessel capsizing is a ‘tragedy at sea’

    03:18

  • Israeli forces kill two Palestinian militants in shootout

    01:12

  • China successfully launches second part of its new space station

    01:28

  • Russia strikes Odesa hours after agreeing to allow grain exports from port

    00:58

  • European airports becoming luggage graveyards as travel chaos continues

    01:38

  • Nine-year-old Ukrainian gets life-saving heart surgery in U.S.

    01:46

  • Agreement reached to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports

    02:11

  • Russia shells school in eastern Ukraine, claims it was used as Ukrainian base

    00:44

  • India elects first tribal community member as president

    00:55

  • Sri Lankan security forces raid protest camp after new president sworn in

    01:14

  • Wildfires blazing across Europe cause thousands to flee their homes

    01:24

  • BBC to pay damages to former royal nanny over controversial Princess Diana interview

    00:34

  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resigns after losing party support

    00:27

  • Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast

    00:50

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of cruise missile attacks on civilian sites in Donetsk

    00:51

  • World's oldest male giant panda in captivity dies at 35

    00:51

  • Artist creates giant symbol of togetherness on Rio's Copacabana beach

    00:35

NBC News

Giant sandstorm sweeps across northwestern China

01:32

Hundreds of people in northwestern China were trapped when an enormous sandstorm swept across the region.July 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Giant sandstorm sweeps across northwestern China

    01:32
  • UP NEXT

    Russia's Lavrov accuses the West of impeding Ukrainian talks, grain deal

    01:54

  • Major wildfire breaks out near Ancient Olympia, Greece

    00:38

  • Bahamas prime minister says migrant vessel capsizing is a ‘tragedy at sea’

    03:18

  • Israeli forces kill two Palestinian militants in shootout

    01:12

  • China successfully launches second part of its new space station

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All