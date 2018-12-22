Florida 'Stand Your Ground' shooting victim's girlfriend is pregnant

U.S. news

Girlfriend of Florida 'Stand Your Ground' shooting victim announces pregnancy

01:00

The girlfriend of Markeis McGlockton, the black man who was killed in Florida following an argument over a handicap parking space, on Friday announced she was pregnant with the couple's fourth child.Dec. 22, 2018

