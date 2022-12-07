IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Idaho police return slain students' belongings to families

    01:30

  • Argentine vice president sentenced to six years for fraud charges

    02:50

  • Suspect charged in Colorado Springs' deadly Club Q shooting

    03:09

  • California fast food worker to lose eye after customer attack

    01:51

  • Wisconsin woman, 79, escapes accused dating app predator

    02:04

  • Thousands in North Carolina without power days after ‘targeted attack’ on power stations

    04:17

  • Trial begins for Texas cop charged with fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson

    04:39

  • Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years for fraud scheme

    00:26

  • Prosecutors: Quadruple homicide suspect asked for $300,000 before carrying out killings

    01:41

  • Florida deputy killed when roommate 'jokingly' fired gun thought to be unloaded

    01:50

  • Bodycam footage shows Connecticut police arresting father wanted in killing of daughter

    01:31

  • FedEx driver confesses to killing 7-year-old Athena Strand, police locate body

    01:08

  • Disappearance of 7-year-old Texas girl prompts 200-person search

    01:33

  • Deputy accused of California ‘catfish’ murders ‘kept to himself’, neighbors say

    02:10

  • Man indicted for 1980 murder of Florida woman

    02:26

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear arguments on Biden’s student loan relief plan

    03:22

  • Idaho authorities release contradictory statements in murder investigation

    04:36

  • Federal appeals court throws out special master for Trump Mar-a-Lago documents

    00:41

  • Police reaffirm University of Idaho slayings were 'targeted attack'

    02:49

NBC News Channel

Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state

01:36

Investigators say eight girls ranging in age from 11 to 16 who ran away from away from their home in Arizona were found in Washington state. The FBI says the girls were wives of Samuel Bateman, a self-proclaimed prophet. KPNX’s Chase Golightly reports.Dec. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Girls who escaped Arizona polygamist group found in Washington state

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Idaho police return slain students' belongings to families

    01:30

  • Argentine vice president sentenced to six years for fraud charges

    02:50

  • Suspect charged in Colorado Springs' deadly Club Q shooting

    03:09

  • California fast food worker to lose eye after customer attack

    01:51

  • Wisconsin woman, 79, escapes accused dating app predator

    02:04

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All