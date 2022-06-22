IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

    02:37

  • Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

    02:21

  • 2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons

    21:27

  • Sunbathing walrus sinks boats in Norway

    00:59

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

  • Watch: Ukrainian tank pounds Russian positions in Sievierodonetsk

    00:35

  • Prince Charles arrives in Rwanda amid controversy over asylum seekers

    00:47

  • Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan

    01:01

  • Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China

    00:36

  • ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply

    03:31

  • Former energy executive charged in connection to environmental activist's murder

    03:12

  • Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms

    01:44

  • Islamist protesters attack yoga event in Maldives

    01:31

  • Severe flooding kills more than 30, leaves million stranded in Bangladesh

    00:44

  • Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years could be a taste of things to come

    01:41

  • Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children

    00:39

  • U.S. Navy ships in tense encounter with Iranian military speedboats

    00:37

  • Watch: Largest freshwater fish ever caught in Cambodia

    01:16

  • Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive

    02:20

NBC News

Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus

01:29

Early arrivals enjoyed a warm welcome at Worthy Farm from landowner and event originator Michael Eavis. 200,000 people are expected to attend the first Glastonbury Festival to be held since pre-pandemic 2019.June 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus

    01:29
  • UP NEXT

    At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

    02:37

  • Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

    02:21

  • 2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons

    21:27

  • Sunbathing walrus sinks boats in Norway

    00:59

  • U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says

    03:12

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All