Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus

- Now Playing
Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus01:29
- UP NEXT
At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan02:37
Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people02:21
2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons21:27
Sunbathing walrus sinks boats in Norway00:59
U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says03:12
Watch: Ukrainian tank pounds Russian positions in Sievierodonetsk00:35
Prince Charles arrives in Rwanda amid controversy over asylum seekers00:47
Deadly earthquake strikes eastern Afghanistan01:01
Millions affected as torrential rain leads to flooding in southern China00:36
ExxonMobil CEO predicts years of tight oil supply03:31
Former energy executive charged in connection to environmental activist's murder03:12
Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms01:44
Islamist protesters attack yoga event in Maldives01:31
Severe flooding kills more than 30, leaves million stranded in Bangladesh00:44
Britain's biggest train strike in 30 years could be a taste of things to come01:41
Nobel Peace Prize medal sells for $103.5 million to aid Ukraine's children00:39
U.S. Navy ships in tense encounter with Iranian military speedboats00:37
Watch: Largest freshwater fish ever caught in Cambodia01:16
Russia comments for first time on American veterans captured in Ukraine: exclusive02:20
- Now Playing
Glastonbury Festival reopens after three-year Covid hiatus01:29
- UP NEXT
At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan02:37
Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people02:21
2 Americans captured fighting in Ukraine ‘should be punished,’ Kremlin spokesman tells NBC News’ Keir Simmons21:27
Sunbathing walrus sinks boats in Norway00:59
U.S. ‘will make every effort’ to rescue captured Americans in Ukraine, former Amb. says03:12
Play All