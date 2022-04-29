IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Teacher contracts in Southlake, Texas, ban criticism of school district

    01:55

  • Identities of jurors revealed from Kim Potter trial

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Good Samaritans rush to help CHP officer shot with his own gun

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Derek Chauvin asking for retrial in George Floyd murder case

    02:47

  • Good to Know: Jack in the Box rolls out burger-making robots and Venmo announces new fees

    02:13

  • Remembering the L.A. riots 30 years after officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted

    03:59

  • Biden considers ‘some debt reduction’ on student loans

    03:56

  • Watch: Video shows semi-truck explode on Ohio Turnpike

    00:49

  • Texas man accused of 18 murders convicted of killing 1 woman

    01:34

  • January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th

    00:59

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

    08:22

  • States spotlight social justice and equity in cannabis industry

    07:48

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out against release of body cam footage

    03:19

  • ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

    03:21

  • Olivia Wilde served with custody papers onstage at CinemaCon

    03:52

  • What Americans should know as travel surges

    03:57

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp signs controversial education bills into law

    01:50

  • Community lifts spirts of 6-year-old burn victim with parade past hospital window

    01:25

  • Research shows decline of nearly one million students in U.S. colleges

    03:47

  • FDA evaluating reports of Covid rebound symptoms after taking Paxlovid

    03:06

NBC News Channel

Good Samaritans rush to help CHP officer shot with his own gun

02:55

Several Good Samaritans rush to help a CHP officer shot during a traffic stop and detain the man who pulled the trigger. KNSD's Amber Frias reports.April 29, 2022

  • Teacher contracts in Southlake, Texas, ban criticism of school district

    01:55

  • Identities of jurors revealed from Kim Potter trial

    03:51
  • Now Playing

    Good Samaritans rush to help CHP officer shot with his own gun

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Derek Chauvin asking for retrial in George Floyd murder case

    02:47

  • Good to Know: Jack in the Box rolls out burger-making robots and Venmo announces new fees

    02:13

  • Remembering the L.A. riots 30 years after officers who beat Rodney King were acquitted

    03:59

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All