IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    U.K.'s Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on Monday

    00:53

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front-line towns in Donbas

    01:03

  • Watch: Video shows explosion in Bangladesh that killed at least 41, injured hundreds

    01:14

  • At least 50 dead after Nigeria church attack

    00:36

  • ‘We all woke up to a different reality’: On 100th day, Zelenskyy recalls start of war

    01:44

  • A look back at first 100 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:27

  • Johnny Depp plays U.K. rock concert in wake of defamation trial victory

    01:27

  • Passengers killed as train derails in southern Germany

    01:02

  • Grim video illustrates key events during 100 days of war between Russia and Ukraine

    02:38

  • Watch: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle arrive for Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service

    00:52

  • Hong Kong police warn against 'unauthorized' crowds ahead of Tiananmen anniversary

    00:45

  • Deadly explosion in Colombian coal mine traps at least a dozen miners

    02:23

  • NBC OUT celebrates Pride Month by highlighting future LGBTQ leaders

    03:49

  • NBC Investigation: McKinsey & Company worked with U.S. and Russian defense players

    03:53

  • Queen Elizabeth II lights first of 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons

    01:45

  • French president pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her Platinum Jubilee

    00:52

  • Russia has forcibly removed 200,000 Ukrainian children, Zelenskyy says

    01:06

  • New Zealand marks queen's Platinum Jubilee with 21-gun salute

    00:31

  • Watch: Ukrainians detonate unexploded Russian munitions

    01:03

  • Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

    02:44

NBC News

Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos

01:38

An Australian court has ordered Google to pay a former lawmaker John Barilaro $515,000 for its failure to take down a YouTuber’s “defamatory campaign” which drove him out of politics. The court found that Google had profited from two videos that defamed the former New South Wales deputy premier, making baseless claims of corruption as well as racial slurs against his Italian heritage.June 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    U.K.'s Boris Johnson to face vote of confidence on Monday

    00:53

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits front-line towns in Donbas

    01:03

  • Watch: Video shows explosion in Bangladesh that killed at least 41, injured hundreds

    01:14

  • At least 50 dead after Nigeria church attack

    00:36

  • ‘We all woke up to a different reality’: On 100th day, Zelenskyy recalls start of war

    01:44

  • A look back at first 100 days of Russian invasion of Ukraine

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All