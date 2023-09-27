GOP congressman questioned on material presented about Biden allegations

Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme01:47
- Now Playing
GOP congressman questioned on material presented about Biden allegations03:25
- UP NEXT
Sen. Cory Booker joins calls for Bob Menendez to resign00:26
Federal workers, benefit recipients brace for government shutdown02:05
Federal government just four days away from potential shutdown01:55
Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign02:41
Biden makes history as he joins UAW picket line05:01
Kevin McCarthy faces key decisions to avoid government shutdown02:31
Federal government shutdown could have tough consequences on Americans02:21
Menendez believes he will be exonerated of bribery charges03:23
Sen. Menendez indicted on bribery charges02:57
U.S. to give Ukraine an additional $325 million in military aid03:05
Watch: Biden meets with Zelenskyy at the White House04:07
McCarthy: Congress 'didn't have time' for Zelenskyy to address a joint session00:48
Garland testifies on Capitol Hill over office’s involvement in Trump and Hunter Biden cases03:16
Merrick Garland spars with House Judiciary over Jan. 6 and Hunter Biden02:41
Rep. Bush voices concerns over prison oversight and civil rights issues with Garland05:17
Rep. Massie claims charge against Jan. 6 rioter Ray Epps is 'a joke'02:00
Garland addresses 'astounding' number of threats against public servants01:41
Garland: Defunding the FBI would be 'catastrophic'01:17
Senator Bob Menendez and wife plead not guilty in alleged bribery scheme01:47
- Now Playing
GOP congressman questioned on material presented about Biden allegations03:25
- UP NEXT
Sen. Cory Booker joins calls for Bob Menendez to resign00:26
Federal workers, benefit recipients brace for government shutdown02:05
Federal government just four days away from potential shutdown01:55
Democratic senators call on Sen. Menendez to resign02:41
Play All