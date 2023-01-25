- Now Playing
GOP congresswoman slams her party's committee fights: An 'erosion of the values of our republic'09:46
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Washington should remember, most Americans don't 'live, eat and breathe politics'10:13
Ukrainian MP: ‘We are still in a David vs. Goliath situation’ despite tanks announcement06:32
Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander05:35
Biden announces U.S. will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a ‘head-snapping change’09:04
Sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine represents a ‘notable about-face’ in the U.S. military posture02:40
Kirby won't confirm Ukraine tank reports, says: ‘We want to make sure Ukraine can defend itself’07:31
Full Panel: 'Bad day' for Pence and Biden; 'Great day' for Trump09:34
Monterey Park shooting is 'tragedy upon tragedy upon tragedy': Mayor Henry Lo05:45
Pence classified documents should lead to special counsel ‘to be fair about it’: GOP congressman09:41
Rep. Judy Chu says her community is now in a ‘period of recovery’04:14
Toomey after Parkland: 'There were all kinds of warning signs'01:04
Full Panel: ‘Debt ceiling is not a place to negotiate cuts,’ says Republican strategist10:17
Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter: 'I had the belief that I was gonna die'01:23
Women lawmakers head Appropriations committees for first time03:20
Women hold the top House appropriations slots for the first time, NBC correspondent reports07:02
Meet the Press minute: Monica Lewinsky’s attorney says in 1998 they ‘are frozen in place’01:41
National Right to Life Committee President: "National consensus" is needed before federal action07:52
Prosecuting providers is ‘new’ frontier in abortion debate: Reid Wilson06:20
Full Panel: ‘Here’s a rumor, Liz Cheney runs as an Independent in Virginia’10:17
- Now Playing
GOP congresswoman slams her party's committee fights: An 'erosion of the values of our republic'09:46
- UP NEXT
Full Panel: Washington should remember, most Americans don't 'live, eat and breathe politics'10:13
Ukrainian MP: ‘We are still in a David vs. Goliath situation’ despite tanks announcement06:32
Sending tanks to Ukraine could ‘reshape’ the battlefield: Fmr. NATO commander05:35
Biden announces U.S. will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a ‘head-snapping change’09:04
Sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine represents a ‘notable about-face’ in the U.S. military posture02:40
Play All