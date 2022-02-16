GOP-led Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban
The Republican-led Arizona Senate voted to ban abortions after 15 weeks, ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could bring change abortion availability nationally. The state's Senate Democrats objected to the bill, saying the measure was unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade.Feb. 16, 2022
