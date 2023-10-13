IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Austin Scott: 'I want a House that functions correctly'

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search

    01:51

  • Scalise: House GOP meeting was 'very constructive'

    02:08

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51

  • Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

    02:05

  • McCarthy: Scalise faces a 'big hill' to secure enough votes for speakership

    00:36

  • Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

    01:49

  • Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speaker

    01:30

  • Rep. Scalise speaks after winning GOP nomination for House speaker

    02:35

  • Rep. Scalise wins GOP nomination for House speaker

    01:29

  • Potential for drawn-out vote as House Republicans meet to decide new speaker

    02:14

  • Biden endorses FTC rule to ban hidden junk fees 'across the economy'

    01:36

  • Rep. George Santos faces 10 additional charges

    00:51

  • House Republicans hold internal speaker election ahead of vote

    02:07

  • Biden condemns Hamas actions, says U.S. is sending Israel military aid

    00:59

  • Israel-Hamas war puts new pressure to elect House speaker

    01:59

  • Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents

    01:59

  • 'Now is the time for action': McCarthy addresses attack on Israel

    02:21

  • White House sends aid to Israel, moves US warships closer to area

    01:53

  • Gaetz in 2018: Replacing Paul Ryan as speaker before his term is up would ‘shatter’ GOP

    01:26

NBC News

Rep. Austin Scott: 'I want a House that functions correctly'

01:13

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., spoke to reporters about his decision to run for House speaker, admitting he doesn't necessarily want to serve as speaker but hopes to have a "House the functions correctly."Oct. 13, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Austin Scott: 'I want a House that functions correctly'

    01:13
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Nunn criticizes 'palace intrigue' of GOP speaker search

    01:51

  • Scalise: House GOP meeting was 'very constructive'

    02:08

  • White House confirms 27 Americans killed in Israel-Hamas war

    00:51

  • Rep. Scalise working to garner more GOP support for House speaker

    02:05

  • McCarthy: Scalise faces a 'big hill' to secure enough votes for speakership

    00:36
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All