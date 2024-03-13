Jeffries: House passed TikTok bill in 'decisive and bipartisan fashion'00:48
Pelosi: House bill is an ‘attempt to make TikTok better’01:51
- Now Playing
GOP Rep. Massie says TikTok bill would not address 'root problems'03:47
- UP NEXT
House passes bill that could ban TikTok05:12
Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case03:09
Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report04:54
Hur: 'Partisan politics had no place' in Biden report01:31
Gaetz questions Hur about 'double standard' between Biden and Trump charges04:52
Jordan asks Hur to explain why Biden broke the rules on classified documents04:57
Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden01:21
Robert Hur defends discussing Biden's memory in report during opening statement07:03
Nadler: Special counsel Hur's report was 'total exoneration' of Biden06:51
Jordan delivers opening statement at hearing with special counsel Robert Hur03:26
Biden’s 2025 budget proposal includes $4.7 billion fund for border security03:52
Congress set to vote on TikTok ban as early as this week02:05
Bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. to be debated in Congress01:47
Harris praises Biden's State of the Union, won't commit to a debate with Trump01:01
Rep. Clark and her State of the Union guest highlight 'top issue' of reproductive rights07:08
Rep. Bush urges Biden to call for 'lasting cease-fire' in Gaza02:41
High court says Trump should appear on Colorado ballot02:11
Jeffries: House passed TikTok bill in 'decisive and bipartisan fashion'00:48
Pelosi: House bill is an ‘attempt to make TikTok better’01:51
- Now Playing
GOP Rep. Massie says TikTok bill would not address 'root problems'03:47
- UP NEXT
House passes bill that could ban TikTok05:12
Inside the Oregon city at the center of the Supreme Court's homelessness case03:09
Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report04:54
Play All