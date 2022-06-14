IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Mike Johnson slams Democrats for focusing on Jan. 6 hearings

    00:55

  • Trump-backed opponents face incumbents in South Carolina primary

    07:01

  • ‘Trump-effect’ on the ballot in South Carolina primaries

    09:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Tom Rice: I won't support Trump in 2024 unless he has 'apologized to the country'

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Divergent paths’ for two incumbent Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers

    01:57

  • GOP Rep.: Trump is ‘harmful for the Republican party’

    09:13

  • Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 0.75 percent this week

    02:10

  • Heinrich: Bipartisan gun deal will pass in 'weeks, not months'

    07:05

  • Sam Brown attacks Laxalt endorsements, says ‘political celebrities’ focused on Twitter follows

    03:44

  • Wyoming primary voters divided over Cheney participation in January 6 investigation

    02:09

  • 'Revelatory' January 6th evidence begins to create political fallout for midterm races

    08:49

  • Senate reaches deal on gun reform

    01:22

  • Edmonds: ‘I don't think [Russia] can achieve even their revised strategic aims’

    01:20

  • ‘Shock all over again’ after ‘reliving’ January 6th evidence: Rep. Jayapal

    01:19

  • Jayapal: ‘If we don't get justice’ on Jan. 6 ‘then we can’t guarantee our democracy’

    08:35

  • Johnson on how first Jan. 6 committee public hearing sounded like a criminal trial

    01:28

  • The biggest Jan. 6 question: Where does the evidence lead next?

    04:22

  • 'Not an overreaction:' Markets drop after troubling inflation report

    01:39

  • Dean: Watergate 'doesn't even compare' to Jan. 6 insurrection

    08:36

  • Curtis: 'Certain people should not have firearms'

    01:08

Meet the Press NOW

GOP Rep. Tom Rice: I won't support Trump in 2024 unless he has 'apologized to the country'

00:50

Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) says he would support "just about anybody" other than Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, but that he would support Trump if he were Republican nominee for president and apologized for his actions leading up to January 6th.June 14, 2022

  • Rep. Mike Johnson slams Democrats for focusing on Jan. 6 hearings

    00:55

  • Trump-backed opponents face incumbents in South Carolina primary

    07:01

  • ‘Trump-effect’ on the ballot in South Carolina primaries

    09:34
  • Now Playing

    GOP Rep. Tom Rice: I won't support Trump in 2024 unless he has 'apologized to the country'

    00:50
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Divergent paths’ for two incumbent Republicans facing Trump-backed challengers

    01:57

  • GOP Rep.: Trump is ‘harmful for the Republican party’

    09:13

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All