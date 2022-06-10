GoPro video shows Jan. 6 rioters clashing with Capitol police

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Jan. 6 hearings show 'what truly happened' during Capitol riot

    01:21

  • Trump criticizes Barr as 'weak and frightened' in response to Jan. 6 hearing

    01:19

  • Jan. 6th hearings are about ‘next generation’: NBC’s Hallie Jackson

    02:59

  • Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

    03:04

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn fights back tears as bodycam video shown at Jan. 6 hearing

    01:41

  • Watch highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

    02:27

  • Watch: Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at first public hearing

    12:30

  • Lawmakers ‘coming out in tears’ after bodycam video shown at Jan. 6 hearing

    01:17

  • 'I was slipping in people's blood': Capitol police officer injured in Jan. 6 riot testifies at hearing

    01:42

  • 'Trump asked us to come': Jan. 6 committee plays video of Capitol rioters explaining why they came

    01:47

  • Jan. 6 committee plays video highlighting how Proud Boys coordinated for Capitol riot

    05:35

  • Filmmaker who followed Proud Boys during Capitol riot testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    08:36

  • Watch: Jan. 6 committee presents never-before seen bodycam video of Capitol attack

    11:51

  • Watch: Rep. Cheney delivers opening statement at first Jan. 6 public hearing

    33:36

  • Cheney: Rep. Perry, other GOP congressmen sought presidential pardons after Jan. 6

    01:04

  • Gen. Milley: Meadows called to 'establish the narrative' that Trump was in charge on Jan. 6

    01:42

  • Watch: Rep. Thompson delivers opening remarks in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

    12:52

  • Ivanka Trump 'accepted' that AG Barr found no widespread fraud in 2020 election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump coordinated a seven-part plan to overturn the election

    00:36

  • Cheney: Trump approved of Jan. 6 rioters chanting to 'hang' Mike Pence

    00:49

NBC News

GoPro video shows Jan. 6 rioters clashing with Capitol police

01:51

GoPro video filmed by Nolan Cooke shows the moments when rioters clashed with U.S. Capitol Police on January 6. Cooke has pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder for his actions. The videos were used as evidence by the government and were released at the request of NBC News.June 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Jan. 6 hearings show 'what truly happened' during Capitol riot

    01:21

  • Trump criticizes Barr as 'weak and frightened' in response to Jan. 6 hearing

    01:19

  • Jan. 6th hearings are about ‘next generation’: NBC’s Hallie Jackson

    02:59

  • Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

    03:04

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn fights back tears as bodycam video shown at Jan. 6 hearing

    01:41

  • Watch highlights from Jan. 6 committee's first prime time hearing

    02:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All