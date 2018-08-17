Subscribe to Breaking News emails

White House

Gov. Andrew Cuomo backtracks on controversial comment that ‘was never that great’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo backtracked Friday on his controversial comment that America “was never that great.” The statement he made on Wednesday was a jab at President Trump’s campaign slogan and his policies. Cuomo has since received significant heat for the remark, including from Trump. He walked back his statement during a phone call with reporters.Aug.17.2018

