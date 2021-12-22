California governor announces all health care workers required to get booster shot
01:31
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that all health care workers will be required to get the Covid-19 booster shot by February 1. This move comes as omicron cases in the U.S. continue to rise.Dec. 22, 2021
