Meet the Press NOW

Gov. Polis says Biden has ‘every opportunity’ to turn economy around

07:26

Gov. Jared Polis tells Meet the Press NOW that the Biden administration needs to be “translating [Biden’s] empathy into action and showing not only do we hear the pain and difficulty of the American people, but we’re doing what we can.”June 17, 2022

