Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale

- Now Playing
Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale01:25
- UP NEXT
Woman dies while hiking in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge01:32
More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains01:50
Former Japanese internment camp becomes country's newest national historic site02:22
Despite testing, fentanyl is often undetected in illicit drugs02:27
Former Michael Cohen legal advisor testifies Cohen told him: 'I don't have anything on Donald Trump'03:20
Sean Combs takes responsibility for attack on former girlfriend01:40
New Hampshire day care accused of spiking food with melatonin00:52
Biologists investigate die-off of Washington mountain goats02:07
WATCH: Cargo ship is removed 8 weeks after Baltimore bridge collapse01:11
Dali cargo ship that hit Baltimore bridge begins to refloat01:48
Tornadoes tear through Central Plains amid extreme heat in Texas03:06
‘A life-changing experience’: Ed Dwight becomes oldest person to reach space01:44
Hundreds of thousands without power in Houston days after deadly wind storm01:54
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs issues apology after release of video that appears to show 2016 assault02:19
Biden gives commencement speech at Morehouse College00:49
Morehouse valedictorian calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza00:44
Arizona home in flames after man breaks in to hold baby and mother hostage02:36
Border patrol officials who partied with tequila mogul under investigation02:48
Chiefs' Harrison Butker jersey sells out amid commencement speech backlash03:33
- Now Playing
Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale01:25
- UP NEXT
Woman dies while hiking in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge01:32
More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains01:50
Former Japanese internment camp becomes country's newest national historic site02:22
Despite testing, fentanyl is often undetected in illicit drugs02:27
Former Michael Cohen legal advisor testifies Cohen told him: 'I don't have anything on Donald Trump'03:20
Play All