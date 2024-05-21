IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale
May 21, 202401:25
    Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale

Graceland up for auction, granddaughter of Elvis fighting to stop sale

01:25

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is attempting to halt the court-approved sale of Graceland, alleging that the creditor behind the foreclosure claim used forged signatures. WMC’s Bria Bolden reports.May 21, 2024

