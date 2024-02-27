IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill
Feb. 27, 202401:39
  • Now Playing

    Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    'A lot of work to do': Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House

    01:36

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on laws that prevent social media sites from policing online content

    02:00

  • Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers

    02:34

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments over laws on social media censorship

    04:03

  • Biden's brother testifies behind closed doors in impeachment probe

    02:58

  • House Intel Committee chairman warns of 'serious national security threat'

    01:10

  • Schumer calls on House to pass foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel

    01:25

  • Biden discusses hostage negotiations amid conflict in Gaza

    01:28

  • Justices appear skeptical of Colorado's decision to keep Trump off ballot

    02:28

  • Senators question Big Pharma executives on high cost of prescription drugs

    01:59

  • Supreme Court appears skeptical of Colorado removing Trump from the ballot

    03:03

  • Big Pharma CEOs testify at Senate hearing on drug prices

    02:56

  • Supreme Court hears arguments in Trump's appeal of Colorado ballot removal

    02:41

  • Senate vote on bipartisan border and national security bill fails

    02:05

  • GOP Sen. Lankford urges Congress to pass bipartisan border bill in floor speech

    01:39

  • McConnell: Bipartisan border bill 'will not become law'

    01:06

  • FAA administrator faces questioning at House hearing on aviation safety

    01:47

  • Biden's call to pass border security bill comes as GOP support is slipping

    02:25

  • What happens if the Senate border deal fails

    03:40

NBC News

Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill

01:39

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was questioned by reporters about why he had not yet reintroduced his federal abortion ban bill. Graham said he hoped to get other issues facing the country "off the table" before coming back to it.Feb. 27, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Graham discusses plans to reintroduce federal abortion ban bill

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    'A lot of work to do': Biden meets with congressional leaders at the White House

    01:36

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on laws that prevent social media sites from policing online content

    02:00

  • Democrats warn of potential government shutdown as Biden calls meeting with lawmakers

    02:34

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments over laws on social media censorship

    04:03

  • Biden's brother testifies behind closed doors in impeachment probe

    02:58
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All