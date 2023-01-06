IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Grammy winner wanted in alleged kidnapping incident killed by Nashville police

Four-time Grammy winning sound engineer Mark Capps is dead after being shot by a Nashville police officer. Capps was apparently holding his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint when officers instructed him to drop the weapon. WSMV’s Marissa Sulek reports.Jan. 6, 2023

