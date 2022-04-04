Watch the top moments from the 2022 Grammys in 2 minutes
02:23
The 64th Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah was definitely one to be remembered. The duo of Silk Sonic comprising of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste were the top winners of the night as they all took home the top awards in music.April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow
01:09
Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum
01:08
Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game
00:58
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke
01:41
Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93
02:04
2022 Grammys: See the big winners from music’s biggest night