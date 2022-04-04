IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

    01:09

  • Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum

    01:08

  • Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game

    00:58

  • Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke

    01:41

  • Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93

    02:04

  • 2022 Grammys: See the big winners from music’s biggest night

    03:08

  • Will Smith’s future projects are up in the air after Oscars slap

    02:38
  • Now Playing

    Watch the top moments from the 2022 Grammys in 2 minutes

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    ‘SNL’ takes aim Will Smith’s Academy Awards slap, ‘Woke Disney’

    02:08

  • Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies

    03:40

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22

  • Fans react to Chris Rock's first show after the Oscars

    01:31

  • People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world 

    14:24

  • How Will Smith's star power factors into possible consequences over Oscars slap

    05:24

  • Examining why jokes are often made at the expense of Black women

    03:15

  • Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year

    05:32

  • See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot

    01:17

  • Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 

    01:20

  • How it happened: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

    04:44

  • Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

    05:10

NBC News

Watch the top moments from the 2022 Grammys in 2 minutes

02:23

The 64th Grammy Awards hosted by Trevor Noah was definitely one to be remembered. The duo of Silk Sonic comprising of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste were the top winners of the night as they all took home the top awards in music.April 4, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Read with Jenna’ pick for April is ‘Memphis’ by Tara M. Stringfellow

    01:09

  • Leonard Nimoy’s 'Spock' ears donated to the Smithsonian Museum

    01:08

  • Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game

    00:58

  • Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows in April Fool’s joke

    01:41

  • Remembering Estelle Harris, ‘Seinfeld’ star who has died at 93

    02:04

  • 2022 Grammys: See the big winners from music’s biggest night

    03:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All