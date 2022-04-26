IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Grand Rapids police identify officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Grand Rapids police identify officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom identified the officer who killed Patrick Lyoya during a struggle following a traffic stop as Christopher Schurr "in the interest of transparency." WOOD's Whitney Burney reports.April 26, 2022

