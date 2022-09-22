Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death

- Now Playing
Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death01:46
- UP NEXT
Alex Jones evasive on stand in trial to determine damages for Sandy Hook families02:29
A look into ways to improve, expand hydropower to reach U.S. energy goals04:15
Blinken warns U.N. Security Council of Russian nuclear threats, ‘sham referendas’02:18
'My heart breaks for this family': Grandfather charged in hot car death03:04
Woman found in South Carolina Belk store four days after her death01:56
Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike03:28
Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots02:47
Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address04:07
How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles03:13
Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit06:47
Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview00:47
How U.S. taxpayers helped China's military06:14
Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game02:33
Military mom surprises kids as school's mascot02:25
Rape victim says Memphis police failed to investigate her rape, same suspect later charged in Eliza Fletcher’s murder01:59
Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit03:43
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%01:45
House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers01:12
Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases04:14
- Now Playing
Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death01:46
- UP NEXT
Alex Jones evasive on stand in trial to determine damages for Sandy Hook families02:29
A look into ways to improve, expand hydropower to reach U.S. energy goals04:15
Blinken warns U.N. Security Council of Russian nuclear threats, ‘sham referendas’02:18
'My heart breaks for this family': Grandfather charged in hot car death03:04
Woman found in South Carolina Belk store four days after her death01:56
Play All