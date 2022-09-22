IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Jones evasive on stand in trial to determine damages for Sandy Hook families

    02:29

  • A look into ways to improve, expand hydropower to reach U.S. energy goals

    04:15

  • Blinken warns U.N. Security Council of Russian nuclear threats, ‘sham referendas’

    02:18

  • 'My heart breaks for this family': Grandfather charged in hot car death

    03:04

  • Woman found in South Carolina Belk store four days after her death

    01:56

  • Congress grills top bank chiefs on economy, Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike

    03:28

  • Latinos reclaim accent marks in effort to reconnect with their roots

    02:47

  • Biden criticizes Russia’s ‘outrageous’ invasion of Ukraine during U.N. address

    04:07

  • How GOP lawmakers are reacting to Trump’s mounting legal battles

    03:13

  • Trump’s legal troubles mount amid DOJ investigation and N.Y. attorney general lawsuit

    06:47

  • Ginni Thomas agrees to January 6 committee interview

    00:47

  • How U.S. taxpayers helped China's military

    06:14

  • Texas police thwart potential shooting at high school football game

    02:33

  • Military mom surprises kids as school's mascot

    02:25

  • Rape victim says Memphis police failed to investigate her rape, same suspect later charged in Eliza Fletcher’s murder

    01:59

  • Trump sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James in civil lawsuit

    03:43

  • Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate by 0.75%

    01:45

  • House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers

    01:12

  • Engineers use nature and technology to storm proof air force bases

    04:14

NBC News Channel

Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death

01:46

William "Bill" Wiesman was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless manslaughter in the death of the 2-year-old. WVTM's Magdala Louissaint reports.Sept. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Grandfather charged in Alabama toddler's hot car death

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Jones evasive on stand in trial to determine damages for Sandy Hook families

    02:29

  • A look into ways to improve, expand hydropower to reach U.S. energy goals

    04:15

  • Blinken warns U.N. Security Council of Russian nuclear threats, ‘sham referendas’

    02:18

  • 'My heart breaks for this family': Grandfather charged in hot car death

    03:04

  • Woman found in South Carolina Belk store four days after her death

    01:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All