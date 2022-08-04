IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Great Barrier Reef shows signs of recovery from bleaching, scientists say

Australia's Great Barrier Reef showed the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years, but the reef remains vulnerable to increasingly frequent mass bleaching, researchers have found.Aug. 4, 2022

