NBC News

Greta Thunberg joins climate activists in condemned German village

01:15

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg joined a group of climate activists in Luetzerath, in western Germany, as they attempt to stop the village’s demolition to make way for the construction of a coal mine. “Germany is embarrassing itself,” the 20-year-old said, urging the activists to stay strong amidst police evacuations. Germany is defending the mine construction as the government attempts to secure energy sources other than Russian gas.Jan. 13, 2023

