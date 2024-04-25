Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial

- Now Playing
Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial01:31
- UP NEXT
Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas05:17
Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas02:02
At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration02:11
Pro-Palestinian protest moves off campus as LAPD moves in03:27
LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus02:24
LAPD marches towards USC protesters03:21
Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin01:47
New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country03:28
Johnson calls for Columbia University president to ‘bring order to this chaos’11:50
What ‘telltale signs’ will indicate Israel’s military operation in Rafah?01:45
‘It has to be stopped’: Netanyahu condemns U.S. college protests01:15
Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents react to new Hamas hostage video01:11
Brown University students join pro-Palestinian protests01:19
Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'07:47
Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests12:22
Pro-Palestinian protest grows at UC Berkeley campus01:40
Senate passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan01:36
Jewish student protesters say antisemitism is being weaponized against them02:28
Pro-Palestinian encampments grow on college campuses in the U.S.01:30
- Now Playing
Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial01:31
- UP NEXT
Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas05:17
Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas02:02
At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration02:11
Pro-Palestinian protest moves off campus as LAPD moves in03:27
LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus02:24
Play All