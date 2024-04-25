IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial
April 25, 202401:31
  • Now Playing

    Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas

    05:17

  • Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

    02:02

  • At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration

    02:11

  • Pro-Palestinian protest moves off campus as LAPD moves in

    03:27

  • LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24

  • LAPD marches towards USC protesters

    03:21

  • Hamas releases video of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

    01:47

  • New pro-Palestinian protests on campuses across the country

    03:28

  • Johnson calls for Columbia University president to ‘bring order to this chaos’

    11:50

  • What ‘telltale signs’ will indicate Israel’s military operation in Rafah?

    01:45

  • ‘It has to be stopped’: Netanyahu condemns U.S. college protests

    01:15

  • Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s parents react to new Hamas hostage video

    01:11

  • Brown University students join pro-Palestinian protests

    01:19

  • Biden: Foreign aid package will 'make the world safer'

    07:47

  • Columbia students representing Jewish and pro-Palestinian sides speak about protests

    12:22

  • Pro-Palestinian protest grows at UC Berkeley campus

    01:40

  • Senate passes $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

    01:36

  • Jewish student protesters say antisemitism is being weaponized against them

    02:28

  • Pro-Palestinian encampments grow on college campuses in the U.S.

    01:30

NBC News

Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial

01:31

NBC News was filming at Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah as grieving family members said their farewells to six relatives, including two children, killed in an Israeli airstrike. “This child,” asked one man, indicating a young boy wrapped for burial, “Is this one carrying a weapon, or does he threaten Netanyahu and his army?”April 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Grieving relatives prepare Gaza airstrike victims for burial

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    Pro-Palestinian protests continue to grow at campuses in New York and Texas

    05:17

  • Video released of Israeli American hostage captured by Hamas

    02:02

  • At least 34 arrested at UT Austin pro-Palestinian demonstration

    02:11

  • Pro-Palestinian protest moves off campus as LAPD moves in

    03:27

  • LAPD begins arresting protesters on USC campus

    02:24
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All