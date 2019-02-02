U.S. news

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts an early spring for 2019

01:33

The famous groundhog of Gobbler's Knob, Punxsutawney Phil, did not see his shadow and predicted an early spring for 2019.Feb. 2, 2019

