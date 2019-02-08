Europe

Growing Underground: Eco-farm flourishes in London WWII bunker

02:22

Growing Underground claim to be operating the world’s first subterranean farm, and they see it as the future of urban food production.Feb. 8, 2019

  • Powering the Future: fueling our world with renewable energy

    01:59

  • Underground eco-farm flourishes in London WWII bunker

    02:22

  • 2018 is the fourth warmest year on record

    01:20

  • The Milky Way Galaxy has a different shape than we used to think

    01:07

  • Why a new nuclear power initiative failed in China

    01:40

  • How the polar vortex works and why

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All