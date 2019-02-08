Underground eco-farm flourishes in London WWII bunker

Growing Underground: Eco-farm flourishes in London WWII bunker02:22
Growing Underground claim to be operating the world’s first subterranean farm, and they see it as the future of urban food production.
Powering the Future: fueling our world with renewable energy01:59
Underground eco-farm flourishes in London WWII bunker02:22
2018 is the fourth warmest year on record01:20
The Milky Way Galaxy has a different shape than we used to think01:07
Why a new nuclear power initiative failed in China01:40
How the polar vortex works and why00:57