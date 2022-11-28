IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Gunfire echoes around Mogadishu after al-Shabab fighters storm hotel

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Ghanaian climate activist draws standing ovation at COP27

    00:49

  • As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing

    03:05

  • Millions face food insecurity in Somalia's worst drought for 40 years

    01:30

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • Mass burial held in Tanzania for 19 victims of plane crash

    02:31

  • COP27 opens in Egypt with dire warning of 'a highway to climate hell'

    01:04

  • Video shows fire raging high up on Kilimanjaro

    00:51

  • Ebola outbreak threatens to overwhelm Ugandan health care

    01:19

  • Kenyan warriors mourn Queen Elizabeth II under the shadow of colonialism

    01:07

  • Man mauled to death by lion after climbing into zoo enclosure

    01:10

  • Early count shows tight Kenyan presidential election amid low voter turnout

    01:02

  • Russia's Lavrov accuses the West of impeding Ukrainian talks, grain deal

    01:54

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Prince Charles arrives in Rwanda amid controversy over asylum seekers

    00:47

  • Tooth of slain Congolese icon returned to family by Belgium

    00:58

  • Belgian king stops short of apologizing for 'racist' colonial rule of Congo

    01:31

  • Hundreds killed as flooding strikes South Africa's east coast

    01:04

  • Thousands left homeless after deadly cyclone sweeps through Madagascar

    00:45

  • New leader in Burkina Faso following military takeover

    03:55

NBC News

Gunfire echoes around Mogadishu after al-Shabab fighters storm hotel

00:35

Gunfire was heard on Monday from the vicinity of a besieged hotel in the Somali capital that was attacked on the weekend by al-Shabab militants, police said.Nov. 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Gunfire echoes around Mogadishu after al-Shabab fighters storm hotel

    00:35
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Ghanaian climate activist draws standing ovation at COP27

    00:49

  • As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing

    03:05

  • Millions face food insecurity in Somalia's worst drought for 40 years

    01:30

  • Climate change activists demand human rights justice at COP27

    00:55

  • Mass burial held in Tanzania for 19 victims of plane crash

    02:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All