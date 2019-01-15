Gunman in Hadiya Pendleton murder proclaims his innocence

Crime & Courts

Gunman in Hadiya Pendleton murder sentenced to 84 years in prison

01:47

Micheail Ward speaks out in court proclaiming his innocence in the 2013 Chicago shooting of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton. Pendleton’s death six years ago became a symbol of Chicago’s gun violence epidemic. Ward was sentenced to 84 years in prison.Jan. 15, 2019

