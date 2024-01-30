IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Guns, explosives and a celebrity hitlist found in New York apartment

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona communities rally against teen violence after deaths of 3 students

    02:13

  • Minnesota trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black driver during traffic stop

    02:46

  • New York man convicted of murder in driveway shooting

    01:55

  • Jury selection begins for mother of Oxford High School shooter

    04:28

  • Mother of Club Q victim expresses shock that shooter is pleading not guilty

    01:52

  • DOJ seeking death penalty for Buffalo supermarket shooter

    02:39

  • Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting

    01:36

  • After Iowa shooting, Nikki Haley calls for more ‘mental health’ support and treatment

    03:51

  • Father and son charged in killing of pregnant Texas teen and boyfriend

    02:34

  • After Iowa shooting, Ron DeSantis declines to name any federal policy he’d change

    05:17

  • 'Worst moments of my entire life': Iowa mother describes hearing about shooting

    01:03

  • Police: Shooter dead, 3 wounded in Iowa school shooting

    03:52

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    02:39

  • Iowa police confirm 'multiple wounded' in Perry school shooting

    01:55

  • Shooting reported at Iowa high school

    03:37

  • California boy allegedly used stolen gun found in dad's car to kill 10-year-old

    02:27

  • 1 dead, 2 wounded during shooting at Colorado Springs mall

    01:55

  • Third victim in UNLV shooting identified as 69-year-old professor

    05:05

  • Parents of Parkland shooting victim go on national tour for change

    03:09

NBC News Channel

Guns, explosives and a celebrity hitlist found in New York apartment

01:39

Two brothers are facing charges after guns, explosives and a celebrity hitlist were discovered in their Queens home. WNBC's Marc Santia reports.Jan. 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Guns, explosives and a celebrity hitlist found in New York apartment

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Arizona communities rally against teen violence after deaths of 3 students

    02:13

  • Minnesota trooper charged in fatal shooting of Black driver during traffic stop

    02:46

  • New York man convicted of murder in driveway shooting

    01:55

  • Jury selection begins for mother of Oxford High School shooter

    04:28

  • Mother of Club Q victim expresses shock that shooter is pleading not guilty

    01:52
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All