Hacienda HealthCare center nurse charged with sexual assault after incapacitated woman gives birth02:08
Phoenix Police Department said a male nurse at a health care facility in Phoenix, where an incapacitated woman gave birth in December, has been arrested. Nathan Sutherland is being held on sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse charges.
Hacienda HealthCare center nurse charged with sexual assault02:08
‘Sex recession’: Why millennials are having less sex04:39
Nick Sandmann speaks out on viral encounter with Nathan Phillips09:00
TODAY's Headlines: Jan. 23, 201900:39
Kidnapped Boston woman, Olivia Ambrose, rescued02:48
Drone sightings ground flights at Newark Airport02:17