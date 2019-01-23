BREAKING: Michael Cohen to delay House testimony citing threats from Trump

U.S. news

Hacienda HealthCare center nurse charged with sexual assault after incapacitated woman gives birth

02:08

Phoenix Police Department said a male nurse at a health care facility in Phoenix, where an incapacitated woman gave birth in December, has been arrested. Nathan Sutherland is being held on sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse charges.Jan. 23, 2019

  • Hacienda HealthCare center nurse charged with sexual assault

    02:08

  • ‘Sex recession’: Why millennials are having less sex

    04:39

  • Nick Sandmann speaks out on viral encounter with Nathan Phillips

    09:00

  • TODAY's Headlines: Jan. 23, 2019

    00:39

  • Kidnapped Boston woman, Olivia Ambrose, rescued

    02:48

  • Drone sightings ground flights at Newark Airport

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All