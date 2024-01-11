IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Haley, DeSantis call out Trump’s repeated absences at GOP debates

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Watch highlights from the Republican presidential debate in Iowa

    02:56

  • Nikki Haley trolls Ron DeSantis with DeSantisLies.com fact-checking site

    01:57

  • Why did candidates decline to talk about Trump during 4th debate?

    02:15

  • Trump ‘didn’t need to be on’ debate stage to win support, Georgia voters say

    03:51

  • Haley campaign ‘confident’ she will be 'head-to-head' with Trump by South Carolina

    04:19

  • DeSantis has ‘taken the gloves off’ on Trump, campaign manager says

    05:40

  • Chuck Todd: Nikki Haley had 'rough' debate night with 'embarrassing' money attacks

    05:52

  • Iowa voters say fourth GOP debate didn’t change perspective: ‘Trump is still the winner’

    03:45

  • Sen. Joe Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection

    02:21

  • At third debate, did any candidate seriously challenge Trump lead?

    03:30

  • Personal attacks fly during GOP debate on NBC

    02:51

  • Debate highlights: GOP presidential candidates weigh in on foreign policy

    03:49

  • Ramaswamy calls two GOP candidates 'Dick Cheney in three-inch heels'

    00:28

  • NBC News Republican Presidential Debate: Special Coverage and Analysis

    47:20

  • Iowa voter describes worsening view of Vivek Ramaswamy after debate

    03:34

  • Tim Scott says he's 'confident' he'll be at fourth debate despite struggling to quality for third

    04:13

  • Nikki Haley talks about moment she called Vivek Ramaswamy 'scum' on debate stage

    06:06

  • Nikki Haley gains ground with New Hampshire voters after third Republican debate

    02:53

NBC News

Haley, DeSantis call out Trump’s repeated absences at GOP debates

02:44

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley sparred over former President Donald Trump’s absence at the fifth Republican primary debate in Iowa. The candidates also discussed Trump's arguments at his legal immunity trial.Jan. 11, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent

    02:57
  • Now Playing

    Haley, DeSantis call out Trump’s repeated absences at GOP debates

    02:44
  • UP NEXT

    Watch highlights from the Republican presidential debate in Iowa

    02:56

  • Nikki Haley trolls Ron DeSantis with DeSantisLies.com fact-checking site

    01:57

  • Why did candidates decline to talk about Trump during 4th debate?

    02:15

  • Trump ‘didn’t need to be on’ debate stage to win support, Georgia voters say

    03:51
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All