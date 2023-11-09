IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

LIVE: Third Republican presidential debate live from Miami. Watch and follow here.

    Haley: Putin and Xi 'salivating' over Ramaswamy becoming president

    01:39
NBC News

Haley: Putin and Xi 'salivating' over Ramaswamy becoming president

01:39

After being asked questions on support for Ukraine, Nikki Haley takes aim at Vivek Ramaswamy at the GOP debate, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are "salivating" over the thought of Ramaswamy becoming president. Nov. 9, 2023

