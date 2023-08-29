IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Residents of beautiful Austrian town block tunnel in protest over tourism

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I will not resign’: Spanish soccer chief defiant over World Cup kiss

    01:18

  • 'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

    01:01

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

    01:12

  • Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

    00:47

  • British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

    01:21

  • Wildfire raging on Tenerife was started deliberately, police say

    00:36

  • Denmark, Netherlands pledge F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine

    00:26

  • Slaves' bedroom discovered in Ancient Roman villa at Pompeii

    01:30

  • U.K. nurse found guilty of multiple baby murders

    03:28

  • Firefighters battle to control worst wildfire in decades on Spanish island of Tenerife

    00:44

  • Dozens of migrants feared dead after coast guards find ship off Cabo Verde

    00:38

  • At least 9 killed in a fire at a French vacation home for people with disabilities

    00:32

  • Migrant rescues continue in the Mediterranean amid reports of 41 deaths in a shipwreck

    00:54

  • Hundreds protest as Lebanon marks third anniversary of Beirut blast

    01:21

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • Wildfires fueled by heat wave still raging in southern Europe

    01:10

  • Wildfires force thousands of evacuations from Greek islands amid extreme heat

    03:33

  • Ukraine claims Russia unleashed ‘hellish’ onslaught on Odesa

    01:09

  • Europe struggles under near record-breaking temperatures

    01:27

NBC News

Residents of beautiful Austrian town block tunnel in protest over tourism

01:03

Residents of the Austrian lakeside town of Hallstatt demonstrated against mass tourism by blocking a tunnel leading to the town on Sunday.Aug. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Residents of beautiful Austrian town block tunnel in protest over tourism

    01:03
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I will not resign’: Spanish soccer chief defiant over World Cup kiss

    01:18

  • 'Putin’s Russia: deaths and dubious suicides': German foreign minister says

    01:01

  • Putin speaks at WWII memorial amid reports Prigozhin is dead

    01:12

  • Firefighters find the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeast Greece ravaged by wildfires

    00:47

  • British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies

    01:21
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All