Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas03:10
- Now Playing
Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza01:09
- UP NEXT
Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents00:54
Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing02:33
Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place03:01
Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce00:41
Palestinian woman prisoner freed by Israel welcomed home with hugs and tears00:51
Thai foreign minister meets 2 hostages released by Hamas00:44
Community near Gaza hopes for peace in Israel-Hamas war01:49
Heightened tensions among Brown University students after classmate was shot in Vermont02:13
Inside Gaza during the cease-fire01:59
12 more hostages released by Hamas03:58
Video shows released Hamas hostages leaving Gaza00:47
Hamas releases 12 more hostages as cease-fire extends03:02
Family of freed 4-year-old hostage: She still has a love of life03:28
Israel and Hamas ceasefire extended as additional hostages freed02:35
'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel01:11
Palestinian prisoners reunite with family members amid temporary cease-fire02:59
Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont03:15
Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas03:08
IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas03:10
- Now Playing
Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza01:09
- UP NEXT
Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents00:54
Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing02:33
Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place03:01
Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce00:41
Play All