IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents

    00:54

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

    02:33

  • Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place

    03:01

  • Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce

    00:41

  • Palestinian woman prisoner freed by Israel welcomed home with hugs and tears

    00:51

  • Thai foreign minister meets 2 hostages released by Hamas

    00:44

  • Community near Gaza hopes for peace in Israel-Hamas war

    01:49

  • Heightened tensions among Brown University students after classmate was shot in Vermont

    02:13

  • Inside Gaza during the cease-fire

    01:59

  • 12 more hostages released by Hamas

    03:58

  • Video shows released Hamas hostages leaving Gaza

    00:47

  • Hamas releases 12 more hostages as cease-fire extends

    03:02

  • Family of freed 4-year-old hostage: She still has a love of life

    03:28

  • Israel and Hamas ceasefire extended as additional hostages freed

    02:35

  • 'A very high price': Palestinians consider the cost of prisoners freed by Israel

    01:11

  • Palestinian prisoners reunite with family members amid temporary cease-fire

    02:59

  • Suspect arraigned in shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont

    03:15

  • Inside hostages’ 49 days of captivity while being held by Hamas

    03:08

NBC News

Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

01:09

Video provided by Hamas appears to show two Russian Israeli hostages, Yelena Trupanov, 50, and Irena Tati, 73, being released into the care of the Red Cross in Gaza.Nov. 29, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    03:10
  • Now Playing

    Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

    01:09
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents

    00:54

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

    02:33

  • Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place

    03:01

  • Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce

    00:41
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All