Hammer attack survivor describes brutal attack on New York subway stairs

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Body of missing Virginia woman found, police seek ex-boyfriend01:24
Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high04:47
People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world 14:24
Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death03:04
Search for answers underway after teen falls to death at amusement park03:43
Honduras Supreme Court allows extradition of former president to U.S.03:06
14-year-old paralyzed in tornado gets back on his feet02:27
How Will Smith's star power factors into possible consequences over Oscars slap05:24
Funding for uninsured Covid patients to receive free tests and treatment runs out 04:30
Emmett Till law signed making lynching a federal hate crime02:01
Ukrainian refugees face obstacles at U.S. border01:59
Family of teen killed in fall at Florida amusement park wants 'Free Fall' ride permanently closed01:28
Missing Florida toddler's body found in septic tank01:20
Missing Florida toddler found dead in septic tank00:15
'Say Gay' billboard appears on same day Florida Gov. DeSantis signs controversial bill into law01:52
How fraudsters stole billions of dollars in Covid relief funds03:39
How Biden’s comment about Putin’s presidency could impact the war in Ukraine03:16
Jan. 6 committee recommends charging two former Trump aides with contempt of Congress04:04
Biden makes ‘no apologies’ for saying Putin ‘cannot remain in power’04:32
Will Smith releases apology for slapping Chris Rock 01:20
Hammer attack survivor describes brutal attack on New York subway stairs04:04
Nina Rothschild says she remembers every moment of the hammer attack that fractured her skull and left her fearing she'd never walk again. WNBC's Melissa Russo reports.March 30, 2022
UP NEXT
Body of missing Virginia woman found, police seek ex-boyfriend01:24
Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high04:47
People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world 14:24
Former Tennessee nurse found guilty of negligent homicide after accidental death03:04
Search for answers underway after teen falls to death at amusement park03:43
Honduras Supreme Court allows extradition of former president to U.S.03:06