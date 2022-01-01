IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Desmond Tutu laid to rest in South Africa

    01:46

  • Romans dive into River Tiber to mark New Year

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Happy New Year: Watch how the world rang in 2022

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension

    01:20

  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu requested 'cheapest possible coffin'

    01:34

  • Watch: Peruvian shamans make predictions, wish good fortune for 2022

    01:26

  • Fire damages Australia’s Old Parliament House as protesters gather nearby

    00:52

  • Putin and Lukashenko play ice hockey amid heightened tensions in Ukraine

    00:53

  • Hong Kong police raid, close down pro-democracy website 

    00:13

  • WHO director talks struggles, successes on 2-year anniversary of Covid discovery

    07:41

  • Watch: Elephants munch on unsold Christmas trees at Berlin zoo

    01:43

  • Cristiano Ronaldo statue unveiled in India to inspire young soccer players

    00:46

  • Moscow Court orders prominent Russian human rights group to close

    02:07

  • Hong Kong police raid pro-democracy news outlet under national security law

    01:01

  • Rescue efforts underway in Brazil after flooding and dams collapse

    02:33

  • Egyptologists digitally 'unwrap' ancient pharaoh

    01:12

  • Full video: Pope Francis holds Christmas Eve Mass from the Vatican

    01:43:29

  • Israeli missile strike causes fire at Syrian port, state media says

    00:41

  • Church bells toll for South Africa's late Desmond Tutu

    01:35

  • Heavy snow causes travel chaos in Japan

    00:46

NBC News

Happy New Year: Watch how the world rang in 2022

04:16

From Australia to New York City, onlookers around the globe gathered to celebrate the New Year with fireworks and dazzling light shows.Jan. 1, 2022

  • Desmond Tutu laid to rest in South Africa

    01:46

  • Romans dive into River Tiber to mark New Year

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Happy New Year: Watch how the world rang in 2022

    04:16
  • UP NEXT

    Biden and Putin hold high-stakes phone call amid Ukraine tension

    01:20

  • Archbishop Desmond Tutu requested 'cheapest possible coffin'

    01:34

  • Watch: Peruvian shamans make predictions, wish good fortune for 2022

    01:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All