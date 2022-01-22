At least 1 NYPD officer dead, another in critical after shooting in Harlem
01:59
Share this -
copied
Officials in New York City say at least one police officer has died and another officer is currently in critical condition after a shooting in Harlem. Police say the officers were responding to a domestic violence call.Jan. 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Mask regulations in schools trigger controversy among parents
02:39
FBI: Texas synagogue hostage situation was an act of terrorism, hate crime
03:11
D.A. says no charges filed in the death of Cedric Lofton
05:20
How a Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect gas prices in the U.S.
01:51
U.S. stock market has worst week since 2020
03:16
Georgia pastor, wife arrested on false imprisonment charges, deny wrongdoing