IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee02:42
D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6 Capitol riot01:46
House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress02:18
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress01:49
Jan. 6 committee recommends Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress04:15
Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details01:50
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:31
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee01:38
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call02:39
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens02:25
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court00:32
White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over 'human rights abuses'00:56
Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee03:20
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions04:50
Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant01:34
White House sending nine million Covid vaccines to Africa01:46
California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade04:36
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade01:51
Pelosi: Codification of Roe v. Wade 'strongest weapon' against abortion restrictions02:27
Harris announces plan to 'significantly accelerate the removal of lead pipes'02:00
Vice President Harris announced at an event that the Biden administration is working on a plan to replace every lead pipe in the U.S. as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.Dec. 16, 2021
UP NEXT
More witnesses set to face deposition by Jan. 6 committee02:42
D.C. attorney general files lawsuit against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6 Capitol riot01:46
House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress02:18
Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress01:49
Jan. 6 committee recommends Mark Meadows for contempt of Congress04:15
Mark Meadows emails released to Jan. 6 committee reveal new details01:50