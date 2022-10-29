IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'

    02:54

  • Biden stresses 'ironclad commitment' to shared values in meeting with Israeli president

    02:19

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

  • Jill Biden reflects on unique influence she has in the White House

    02:15

  • Judge dismisses GOP states’ effort to halt student loan forgiveness

    00:21

  • Supreme court denies petition to block Biden's student loan program

    00:31

  • Biden says he will push Congress to codify Roe v. Wade if Democrats maintain control

    01:08

  • Supreme Court rejects Trump's appeal over Mar-a-Lago documents case

    01:46

  • Watch: Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's ninth hearing

    02:55

  • Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump

    01:38

  • Jan. 6 committee shows new video of Pelosi and other lawmakers during Capitol riot

    07:56

  • House Jan. 6th committee holds ninth hearing tomorrow

    00:56

  • Sen. Sasse interrupted by protesters during forum at University of Florida

    00:39

  • How Supreme Court decision could affect DOJ's investigation into Trump

    03:35

  • How a Supreme Court case about pork sales in California could affect interstate commerce

    01:49

  • Arizona Senate candidates face off in first debate weeks ahead of midterms

    04:08

  • Biden moves to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

    02:16

NBC News Channel

Harris calls attack on Paul Pelosi ‘act of extreme violence’

01:17

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke out about the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul and said she is praying for his recovery.Oct. 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Paul Pelosi expected to recover after being 'violently assaulted' at San Francisco home

    01:34

  • Singer Mary J. Blige joins Jill Biden in encouraging 'women to prioritize their health'

    02:54

  • Biden stresses 'ironclad commitment' to shared values in meeting with Israeli president

    02:19

  • Hope Hicks interviews with House Jan. 6 committee

    03:34

  • Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

    04:01

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena for Trump

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All