Harris meets with Zelenskyy, says U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine
Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich as Russia continues to escalate tensions at Ukraine's border. Harris reaffirmed that the U.S. will support Ukraine and impose economic sanctions on Russia if it invades.Feb. 19, 2022
