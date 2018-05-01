Residents brace as earthquake rattles their Hawaii home

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
U.S. news
Hawaii 6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes residents
A resident in Hilo, Hawaii, recorded video of the moment the earthquake shook her home.
U.S. News
Residents brace as earthquake rattles their Hawaii home00:53
Watch how central Roger Stone could be to the Mueller probe09:24
Raines: 'It's scary" to see 'enfeebled' Giuliani advising Trump13:45
New documentary will shine spotlight on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg01:41
Study shows fast food increases infertility01:15
Rapper Meek Mill speaks out about criminal justice reform01:50
Play All