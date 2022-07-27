Hawaii couple accused of being Russian spies after stealing babies' identities

- Now Playing
Hawaii couple accused of being Russian spies after stealing babies' identities02:21
China threatens ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan goes ahead00:37
Pope Francis heads to Quebec as ‘trip of penance’ to Canada continues02:44
Dangerous heat continues to scorch Northwest and Midwestern states02:56
What the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could mean for the economy02:23
Democrats race to pass several major bills before August recess04:29
Watch: Small plane crashes into waters off Seattle beach00:34
Breaking down the use of art as criminal evidence in court08:44
Businesses introduce company-wide holidays to avoid employee burnout03:54
Police release new video of shooting incident at Dallas Love Field Airport03:13
Raising Cane's CEO buys lottery tickets for employees01:53
102-year-old WWII veteran Romay Davis honored for breaking barriers01:29
Consumers feeling pressure from inflation, fear recession01:28
Record rainfall in St. Louis causing deadly flooding01:59
California battling biggest wildfire of the year00:58
Former U.S. Marine detained in Russia Trevor Reed speaks out07:15
Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions02:23
'Lost Person Behavior' science helps search teams look for missing people05:08
Museum honoring baseball legend Jackie Robinson opens in New York City01:50
Choco Taco lovers rush to buy last ice cream treats before being discontinued by Klondike01:58
