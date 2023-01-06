IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts prompting red alert

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    California toddler killed after tree crashes down on home

    01:54

  • Northern California slammed by bomb cyclone

    01:22

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

  • Europe faces warmest winter temperatures on record

    02:26

  • Extreme weather in California could lead to mudslides

    01:17

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

    01:29

  • Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

    02:40

  • Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads

    01:30

  • Colorado skier killed in New Year's Eve avalanche

    01:45

  • Storm system in middle of U.S. bringing winter weather alerts, threats of isolated tornadoes

    03:24

  • Post-holiday travel underway as millions hit roads, airports

    03:23

  • New York man speaks out after helping 24 people find shelter during Buffalo blizzard

    02:14

  • How to handle travel chaos on the roads or in the skies

    03:00

  • Will rain ruin New Year’s Eve celebrations across the country?

    01:31

  • Alaska man misses heart transplant due to winter storm

    02:00

  • How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley

    01:47

  • Forecast: Warm conditions coming to eastern states, West faces heavy rainfall

    02:49

  • Over 150 sea turtles rescued from freezing waters released in wild

    00:33

  • Buffalo’s travel ban expires, paving the way to hit the roads

    03:41

NBC News

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts prompting red alert

00:40

Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption after a month, filled the crater at its summit with hot red lava and clouded the skies with volcanic smog.Jan. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano erupts prompting red alert

    00:40
  • UP NEXT

    California toddler killed after tree crashes down on home

    01:54

  • Northern California slammed by bomb cyclone

    01:22

  • 33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

    02:13

  • Europe faces warmest winter temperatures on record

    02:26

  • Extreme weather in California could lead to mudslides

    01:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All