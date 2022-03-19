IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Historically this is not something new': HBCU students address Congress on recent bomb threats

00:56

House Committee on Oversight and Reform spoke with students from several historically Black colleges and universities about how the government can support them following multiple reports of bomb threats targeting the institutions.March 19, 2022

