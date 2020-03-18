He urgently needs a new liver. His donor is ready. But the hospital said no because of coronavirus.05:09
Zach Branson has struggled all his life with a rare disease that devastates his liver. He was scheduled for a life-saving liver transplant this month. But because of coronavirus, his operation has been postponed. Without a transplant he may only have months to live. As coronavirus continues to strain medical resources, it could also affect the tens of thousands of Americans awaiting new organs.